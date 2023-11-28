Arturas Karnisovas did acknowledge this dumpster fire! Something I was curious about after the last demoralizing loss.

But as Granville said in the comments, “actually it was only 20 words and KC writes about 1000 words of karnisplaining”

The actual quote can be easily dismissed:

“We see what everyone is seeing and are just as frustrated” - in the past there’s been only delusional self-assessment and spin, so I don’t actually believe you are seeing and feeling the same thing.

“We’re disappointed, but I’m not running from it. It’s my responsibility.” - he literally stopped talking after this, and otherwise has done barely above the minimum in terms of facing the fans this season. Plus I think we’d all prefer he did run from it and resign.

So fear not, there was no actual news from this.

The actual news is the record. The Bulls boffed a relatively easy stretch of the schedule and now go into tonight against the Boston Celtics as heavy underdogs. Even the possibility of a better opponent falling asleep - the basis of Karnisovas believing in last year’s team - is less likely, as this game has In Season Tournament implications for the Celtics.

On to the roster!

was very tempted to reference Robert Horry

We know this team is great, but going through this exercise had me thinking they were surprisingly looking top-heavy. I think the difference is that it’s not top-2 top-heavy, but like top-6. And their parts actually fit together making them better than their sum.

Porzingis is out, and Horford is over 37 and they like to limit his minutes. This is the perfect game for Billy Donovan to actually coach in desperation and Bogans the hell out of Vuc. I think that’s all I want out of Donovan or anybody who replaces him.

Injury Report: Jrue Holiday is questionable, so that’s pretty big too. For the Bulls, both Caruso and LaVine are also questionable, though Zach played last game and Alex didn’t.

Schedule factor: Same 2-day rest, though Boston remains at home whereas Bulls traveled there from Brooklyn.

Betting line: Bulls +625 to win. Implied final score: BOS 117, CHI 103

Game Time: 6:30 central

