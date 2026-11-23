Before sitting down to watch last night’s game, I accidentally saw that the Bulls scored 145 points and figured surely they couldn’t lose.

But they did lose to the Nuggets, and the 145 was a bit inflated because the game went to overtime. It only went to overtime at all due to a weird meltdown by the veteran Nuggets team in the final minute.

That is not to say that the Bulls were better off losing in regulation as to be more well-rested a night later. Any clutch and overtime minutes is useful for Matas Buzelis. And of lesser priority but still important, it’s good to see Jalen Smith continue to boost his trade value.

Tonight’s opponent is the Cavs, who are traveling to Chicago but after 3 days rest having played only 2 games since beating the Bulls last week.

Cavs also made a 2-way roster change in the past week

The Bulls injury report is relatively good, Nic Claxton is returning after missing last night with an illness.

I’ll have something on this past group of games - the Caleb-less ones - tomorrow!

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