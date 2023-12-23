Not much time and effort in this preview, but I really enjoy doing these snapshots and want to show them off.

So here’s the Cavaliers. They’re very banged up at the moment:

Somehow this outfit (with Merrill, who’s questionable in this Bulls matchup) did get a win in their last game, but that was at home against the Jazz.

The Bulls are not the Jazz. They’re pretty alright! and playing great. And maybe so good they won’t even fall in a ‘trap’ game, otherwise they would’ve against the Spurs on that back-to-back.

Game Time: 7pm central. I’m…not even going to post a Chat for this one. Just fill up the comments before/during/after this one.

