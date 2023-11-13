Bulls have a back to back ending tonight in Milwaukee. They did win the first game of this series, a home victory versus the woeful Pistons.

That win was a real slog. The Bulls started the game missing everything and finishing with a 22 point first quarter, only to see the Pistons best them with a 19 point second quarter.

As I have successfully avoided them for much of the season, I need to assume that this was a big-time joy for Stacey King. Vucevic had 17 shots in 33 minutes at a 25.4% personal usage, and Drummond had even 23.7% usage attempting 8 shots in his 15 minutes. I felt in a personal hell especially to start each half when the offense was so post-heavy.

BUT, thankfully they did not need to rely on fancy things like “halfcourt offense” against this Pistons team, as the Bulls had a huge turnover edge and could actually run a little bit.

As I said before the weekend, Billy Donovan need not worry about my own personal struggles watching his team, he just needs to get wins.

Did he listen in this game? Well, kind of. He was able to very easily manage Caruso’s minutes because Caruso hurt himself in practice. I was advocating tightening the rotation but Caruso’s absence meant more from Ayo Dosunmu, and he had his best game of the season and was part of the closing lineup.

And the late-game execution was not terrible. Look at this from Vuc, spreading the floor and cashing in a LaVine assist! Always my fav, the big man:

We’re on to The Bucks, who have not been good (actually a lower point differential than the Bulls this season) as their defense has suffered in their offseason offensive upgrade from Jrue Holiday to Damian Lillard.

But Lillard also has missed the last couple games and returns tonight.

minor quirk, both Payne and Washington were technically bought out by other teams then what I listed after cap-dumping summer trades, but I feel logically it makes sense to list the last team they actually played for.

Injury Report: See above for the Bucks. Lillard is technically ‘Probable’

For the Bulls, Alex Caruso is ‘Doubtful’

Schedule factor: Bulls on a back-to-back, Milwaukee at home and last played 2 nights ago in Orlando. But this is their 5th game in 7 nights.

Betting line: Bulls +340 to win. Implied final score: MIL 120, CHI 110.

Game Time: 7pm central

