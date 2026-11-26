Got this in after TV start time but surely before actual tip-off! Allowed me to get up to minute injury report for this pretty ragtag Hornets bunch:

That said, the Bulls can’t look down on anyone especially without (again) Jalen Smith, in addition to the longer term absences of Wilson and Powell.

Weirdly, Jaylin Sellers is also out as he was assigned to the GLeague. Must not have wanted to pay for his travel.

Come on and comment:

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