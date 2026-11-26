Got this in after TV start time but surely before actual tip-off! Allowed me to get up to minute injury report for this pretty ragtag Hornets bunch:
That said, the Bulls can’t look down on anyone especially without (again) Jalen Smith, in addition to the longer term absences of Wilson and Powell.
Weirdly, Jaylin Sellers is also out as he was assigned to the GLeague. Must not have wanted to pay for his travel.
Come on and comment:
noa saving that ball out and coming back and taking it out of the hornet player's hands and dunking it is maybe the funniest thing I've seen in the nba
Well that was a nerve-wracking game but a win's a win.