2 games don’t make a trend, though I’m certainly watching to see what (and specifically in relation to Caleb Wilson’s absence) is causing the uptick in Bulls performance.

Maybe a third game will offer more evidence?

The win in Minnesota may prove to be the biggest underdog margin overcame all season. Tonight’s matchup is similarly though not quite as daunting:

For the Bulls, Nic Claxton is back after resting on that back-to-back, but Jalen Smith is still listed as questionable.

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