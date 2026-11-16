2 games don’t make a trend, though I’m certainly watching to see what (and specifically in relation to Caleb Wilson’s absence) is causing the uptick in Bulls performance.
Maybe a third game will offer more evidence?
The win in Minnesota may prove to be the biggest underdog margin overcame1 all season. Tonight’s matchup is similarly though not quite as daunting:
For the Bulls, Nic Claxton is back after resting on that back-to-back, but Jalen Smith is still listed as questionable.
1
there has to be a better way to phrase that, but no time now!
I mentioned downhill drives in my previous comment and went back to look at the Blazers' stats last year. Deni Avdija led the league in drives under Tiago (no surprise to see) and they had three more guys in the top 50 drivers.
I was then going try and sound smart and make a comment about how this is reflected in the Bulls' style this year....but after closer inspection I realized the Bulls led the league in drives LAST YEAR. Portland was third (with a bump under Tiago from the previous season).
And (per my original point) the Bulls also continue to lead the league in drives THIS year. Portland has dropped to 6th.
But I guess I have to correct myself -- Tiago-ball is in some ways just a rehash of Billy-ball.
Going a little bit further...a lot of Tiago's approach is based on offensive principles the Spurs have honed and refined. And look who the Spurs hired as their new lead assistant coach.
If you really want to go down the rabbit hole, think about who has been pulling the strings in the Bulls FO for the past 20+ years and what team he started his playing career with.
dang I couldn't watch at lot of this live, but looking at da feed and several players were hurt? Smith and Powell had to leave the game but came back. Pat left and did not.
(Giddey pulled due to suckage not injury)