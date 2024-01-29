Let’s just get to the opponent. Weird team ‘in transition’:

Injury Report: Bulls have Patrick Williams OUT tonight. He’s wearing a boot on his foot that kept him out for a couple games last week. That sounds bad.

For the Blazers, I’m not sure if this is gamesmanship or what but they have all of Scoot Henderson, Malcolm Brogdon, Anfernee Simons, Jerami Grant, and Jabari Walker as ‘questionable’

Schedule factor: Bulls are getting a lot of off days even though they’re on the road, last playing on Thursday.

The Blazers played two nights ago in San Antonio.

Oddsmakers analysis: Bulls favored -250 to win, Implied final score: POR 107, CHI 114

Game Time: 8pm central. I’m figuring this will be low interest so just keeping this post open for comments instead of opening a chat. COMMENT!

