Knicks in town tonight. They played last night, getting their first victory after starting 0-3. No injury report submitted yet so here’s what they had last night.
For the Bulls, it seems like everyone is available. Does it matter…ha.
Very light participation in last game’s chat, so I will keep this open as a post for comments during and after the game. Unsure if/when I will provide a recap.
Caleb Wilson with an almost full-court pass to a streaking Smith. Then next possession scores over KAT. If I were on Twitter I'd say "doing things"
Not being able to defensive rebound will kill them on nights they stay close like this, ah well