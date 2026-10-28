BlogABull.com

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your friendly BullsBlogger's avatar
your friendly BullsBlogger
5h

Caleb Wilson with an almost full-court pass to a streaking Smith. Then next possession scores over KAT. If I were on Twitter I'd say "doing things"

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your friendly BullsBlogger
3h

Not being able to defensive rebound will kill them on nights they stay close like this, ah well

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