I am trying to say it enough to make it a coping mechanism for the many losses to come: as long as it’s not a junk game and Caleb Wilson can get real NBA minutes, mission accomplished.

We’ll see if Wilson and the Bulls can do that against the Celtics. If their threes are falling, then it could get really ugly and junky real quickly. But if not, they aren’t that talent-dominant to where the Bulls can’t steal one if close.

For the Bulls injury report: Noa Essengue was out last game after taking a couple hits to the face in Milwaukee, and is questionable for tonight as well.

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