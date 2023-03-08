Bulls vs. Nuggets game preview and thread: the reigning MVP looks to decimate a sorry Chicago squad

Tonight, our Chicago Bulls travel to Ball Arena to get embarrassed by the Denver Nuggets.

Despite occupying an under-appreciated market, Denver built its title-contending squad through savvy draft picks and trades, the kind of roster construction approach that Chicago will probably need to emulate if it ever hopes to actually compete for anything.

Two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, quite possibly en route to his third straight (although Giannis Antetkounmpo could mount a real challenge), will most likely obliterate his Bulls counterpart, Nikola Vucevic.

Guards Jamal Murray and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will be tough covers for Patrick Beverley and Zach LaVine, and have the length and size to bother the Bulls’ backcourt on the other end.

Forwards Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon also boast big size and strength advantages over DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso, their probable charges tonight (though perhaps Billy Donovan will start Patrick Williams over AC for this matchup). The Nuggets’ bench has several solid vets who can spread the floor (Reggie Jackson, Thomas Bryant), while the Bulls’ has... Andre Drummond.

All told, the 46-19 Nuggets should easily trample the 29-36 Bulls, which will push Chicago even further behind the 10th-seeded Washington Wizards in the team’s possibly-futile rally for the 2023 play-in tournament.

Injury Report:

The three (!) Bulls recovering from knee surgery will not partake in tonight’s festivities, but otherwise Chicago is relatively healthy.

Reserve Nuggets power forward Zeke Nnaji is out with a right shoulder sprain, while Vlatko Cancar (right wrist sprain) is questionable. Michael Porter Jr. is merely probable to suit up.

Game Time: 8 p.m. CT, NBC Sports Chicago