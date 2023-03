Jason and Ricky took to Spotify Live after the Bulls’ 121-110 loss to the Lakers, making it two straight ugly defeats after the big win over the Lakers in Los Angeles. While Chicago has played better with Patrick Beverley since the All-Star break, it’s still looking like the No. 10 seed will be the outcome.

