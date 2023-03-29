Bulls vs. Lakers game preview and thread: revenge or repeat?

Bad night for the play-in standings for your Chicago Bulls, as they didn’t play but all the teams around them won. The Bulls are still comfortably going to make the play-in tournament, but it would be a lot better to be in 8th versus 10th. They’re currently 1.5 games behind that mark against the tied Hawks and Raptors.

Both of those teams are off, but the Bulls play tonight, returning from their 3-game west coast road trip to face the Lakers. The Lakers last played on Sunday when they lost to the Bulls at home in spite of LeBron James’s return.

The Bulls played quite well in that one, and even had some fun at LeBron’s expense by the hands of Patrick Beverley being Patrick Beverley.

Will that fuel the Lakers or whatever? They have their own play-in lives to contend for, they don’t need anything extra.

Injury Report:

LeBron is listed as questionable but you’d think given the time off he will play again. Anthony Davis is probable. Missing from the last matchup, D’Angelo Russell is also listed as probable.

For the Bulls, Alex Caruso is, as always, listed (questionable). Javonte Green is also questionable as he had a setback in his knee surgery recovery.

Game Time: 7pm Central, NBC Sports Chicago