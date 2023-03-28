Bulls vs. Clippers final score: a 3-point barrage sinks Bulls defense in second half

The Bulls held serve with the Los Angeles Clippers for about a quarter, but after that found themselves at the wrong end of way too many transition opportunities and wide open three pointers. The Clippers surged ahead over 20 points in the second half to eventually beat the Bulls by a 124-112 final score as the Bulls split their L.A. series.

The Bulls had many things going against their surprisingly-stout defense in this one. It was the second night of a back-to-back, and they were without Javonte Green and Alex Caruso.

The Clippers also simply made a ton of shots.

Bulls 112, Clippers 124



Defensive rotations have been the Bulls calling card all year. Clippers totally demoralized them with 20 made threes, tied for 3rd most the Bulls have allowed all year pic.twitter.com/UJKjzsWEhC — Will Gottlieb (@Will_Gottlieb) March 28, 2023

Thought-to-be-washed Nic Batum went 8-10 from three.

The Bulls, as a team, went 9-23.

Chicago simply cannot win a game where the opponent puts up that many attempts from distance (40) while shooting that high a percentage (50%). Their team far exceeded the Boylen Line with 41 assists. That category was led by Russell Westbrook’s 10 dimes, who the Bulls were probably paying too much attention too and leaving open 3-point shooters.

More than a bit of the Bulls 112 went up in garbage time, which helps the tweets about point differential but not much else. Zach LaVine was ultra efficient from the field with 24 points on 14 shots, but only attempted 2 threes (missed them both). The rest of the ‘big’ three also exceeded 20 points, and Patrick Williams had one of his better outputs of the season with 16 on 7/8 shooting. The other role players didn’t do much of note.

Bulls get a couple days off before their rematch against the Lakers on Wednesday. L.A. won’t have played since that Sunday Bulls win, and will likely have revenge (and their own play-in seeding) on their mind when they come to Chicago.