Cash Considerations Podcast: Bulls FINALLY beat Joel Embiid

#PatBevEffect

By JayPatt
/ new

The Bulls beat Joel Embiid for the first time ever after losing 12 straight games against him, extending their overall winning streak to three in the process with a double-overtime thriller against the Sixers. As the Bulls tighten their grip on a play-in spot, Jason and Ricky discuss whether this surge since signing Patrick Beverley is for real and what it means for the rest of this season and beyond.

Cash Considerations: A Chicago Bulls Podcast is part of the Blue Wire Podcast Network.The pod can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts.

