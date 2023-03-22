Cash Considerations Podcast: Bulls FINALLY beat Joel Embiid

The Bulls beat Joel Embiid for the first time ever after losing 12 straight games against him, extending their overall winning streak to three in the process with a double-overtime thriller against the Sixers. As the Bulls tighten their grip on a play-in spot, Jason and Ricky discuss whether this surge since signing Patrick Beverley is for real and what it means for the rest of this season and beyond.

