Bulls vs. Heat final score: season stays alive with 2 wins on back-to-back

I think we learned a lot tonight from this game: the Miami Heat are going nowhere these playoffs

They had a rest advantage coming into Chicago to face a Bulls team that just played a double overtime game the night before. And completely laid an egg, giving up 70 points to the play-in contending Bulls in the first half. This included allowing 14 straight points from Patrick Beverley.

14 STRAIGHT POINTS FOR PAT BEV pic.twitter.com/2NgbTnjiLE — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 19, 2023

The Heat had a decent 3rd quarter but the deficit never got as close as 7 and ultimately ended as a 113-99 Bulls win.

Bulls just lit up Miami. A season-high 34 assists and shot 17-34 (that’s 50%) from three. Beverley had 5 threes lol. Coby White had 4 makes off the bench to finish with 18 off the bench, as the Bulls point distribution was pretty even with 4 players scoring between 24 and 18 points.

Fellow ‘rivals’ the Pacers and Wizards lost, so the Bulls are more securely (1.5 games) in the 10th spot, which is technically in the top ten of spots.