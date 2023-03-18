Bulls vs. Heat game preview and thread: a very quick back-to-back

Quick turnaround for the as-of-now-play-in-placed Chicago Bulls, though they get to stay at home at least. The visiting Heat played on Wednesday night, though they are on the front end of a back-to-back and have made some according playing time decisions.

Last night, in a double-overtime win over the TWolves, DeMar DeRozan led with 52 minutes, followed by Zach LaVine’s 47 and Nikola Vucevic’s 46. At least the other guys should be relatively fresh, as the ‘big’ three were heavily relied upon in that victory.

The Bulls can’t afford to mess around with rest, they need every W.

Injury Report:

Javonte Green is getting closer to a return but is still listed as questionable for tonight.

For the Heat, Kyle Lowry is being held out. Recent signee Cody Zeller is also out with a broken nose, that sounds about right.

Game Time: 7pm Central, NBC Sports Chicago