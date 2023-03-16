Cash Considerations Podcast: Bulls get beamed

Jason is joined by Morten Jensen of Forbes, Sports Illustrated and The NBA Podcast after the Bulls’ latest heartbreaking loss, a 117-114 defeat against the Kings on a last-second De’Aaron Fox 3-pointer. We discuss this wild game, where the Bulls stand this season and where they stand in the big picture moving forward. Finally, it’s NCAA Tournament time!
Cash Considerations: A Chicago Bulls Podcast is part of the Blue Wire Podcast Network.The pod can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts.
