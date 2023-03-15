Bulls vs. Kings final score: Chicago loses in the final seconds again

After winning two road games in a row, the Chicago Bulls were looking to start off a three game home stretch with a victory.

And despite losing late in the fourth quarter, they were given a boost thanks to a miraculous four-point play by DeMar DeRozan which tied the game. He rose up from the top of the arc and splashed a three while getting hit on the elbow by Harrison Barnes.

All the Bulls needed was one more defensive stop to send the game to OT.

However, it turned out to be deja vu at the United Center as the De’Aron Fox knocked down a three with 0.07 seconds left to give the road team a 117-114 win.

Fox is cold



"I'm fuckin nice" pic.twitter.com/gVJRDRb5Eg — Will Gottlieb (@Will_Gottlieb) March 16, 2023

It’s another tough home defeat for the Bulls as they miss out on a chance to get back into the 10th spot of the Eastern Conference standings.

It was a decent night for the Bulls offensively outside of the third quarter where they scored just 22 points. They shot nearly 40 percent from the field and the ball movement was there with 28 assists on 38 made baskets. An encouraging sign was their three-point shooting. Chicago hit 16 shots from downtown and more importantly, took 40 attempts. This was something we haven’t seen from the Bulls offense in a really long time and should be more of a staple moving forward.

DeRozan led the way with 33 points on 50 percent shooting from the field along with three rebounds. It was uncharacteristic shooting night as he knocked down four three-pointers, though he also did some of his usual in getting to the line for 11 attempts. Nikola Vucevic had a double double of 20 points and 14 rebounds while also adding three assists, but went just 8 of 22 from the field and missed all seven of his attempts from deep. Zach LaVine finished with 25 points and six assists went just 7 of 22 from the field including two of seven from three, decent numbers but not like his so-far scintillating March.

The reserves were led by Patrick Williams with 13 points along with four steals. Coby White scored 12, with all of them coming from three along with five assists of his own. Dalen Terry got some minutes in this game with Billy Donovan only playing four guys off the bench and Alex Caruso out for the game.

Fox led the way for Sacramento with 32 points on a fantastic 12-17 from the field, and his co-leader in Domantas Sabonis had a triple double of 14 points, 10 assists, and 17 rebounds.

This was another close game which didn’t go Chicago’s way, a trend which was complete opposite to last season. To give credit where it was due, it was a great shot from Fox but this was a victory the Bulls absolutely needed to have. Every game is crucial down the stretch of the season especially given where Chicago is in the playoff race. While it wasn’t a loss against an Eastern conference opponent, it still stings nonetheless.

The Bulls welcome the Minnesota Timberwolves to the United Center in their next game on Friday.