Jason and Ricky took to Spotify Live after a disappointing Bulls loss to the Raptors. Chicago entered the crucial game with momentum thanks to two blowout wins in Patrick Beverley’s first two games, but bad rebounding, too many turnovers and questionable coaching decisions doomed them in Toronto.

Cash Considerations: A Chicago Bulls Podcast is part of the Blue Wire Podcast Network.The pod can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts.