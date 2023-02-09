Asking for responses for the future of the blog

Not to get all final about it, at least not yet, but sometime this year BlogABull is getting booted from SBNation, where we’ve been since starting their NBA network way back in 2005.

I want to keep it going, but it cannot be the same. Some of the next steps need to be discussed with SBNation, but I also need input from the readers.

I also want your email addresses for future communication, especially in case Twitter continues to implode.

Please answer this Google Form.

https://forms.gle/MeRN6Qe23E8tBdc3A

There’s a question at the end for general comments. If that doesn’t suffice, you can email me: BlogABull@GMail