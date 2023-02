Jason and Ricky preview the 2023 NBA trade deadline after the Bulls’ loss to the Grizzlies, which dropped them to 26-28 on the season. Our expectations are low for the Bulls at the deadline despite a clear need to make some moves, but perhaps this front office will surprise us with some activity.

