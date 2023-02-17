Here’s a full list of 2023 NBA All-Star events happening this weekend

Our Chicago Bulls will somehow, astoundingly, have three representatives in Salt Lake City as All-Star Weekend 2023 festivities get underway tonight with the Jordan Rising Stars game.

Two-way Chicago Bulls point guard Carlik Jones, who has been tearing it up with the Windy City Bulls, is set to suit up for the first-ever G League Next Up Game on Sunday. Second-year Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu, who has stagnated after a promising 2021-22 rookie season, will join the fun tonight for the Jordan Rising Stars Game against the best of the NBA’s rookies and sophomores. Veteran small forward DeMar DeRozan has been voted onto his sixth All-Star team, further burgeoning his case for a possible Hall of Fame career. DDR may not actually be able to play, given that he has been sidelined recently with a quad strain.

There are also several ex-Bulls and Sky players who will be participating in the fun this weekend.

Here’s what on the docket for this weekend.

Friday, Feb. 17

11:30 a.m. CT | Jordan Rising Stars Practice | NBA TV

4:30 p.m. CT | Basketball Hall of Fame News Conference | NBA TV & NBA App

Former Bulls Pau Gasol and Dwyane Wade (sure, Chicago isn’t what they’re known for, but it still counts) are nominated for the Class of 2023, and seem destined to be announced for enshrinement in Springfield.

6 p.m. CT | Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game | ESPN

Ex-Bull Dwyane Wade, now a part owner of the host city’s club, will be an honorary captain for one of the teams, and seems to be gearing up to play, if his Instagram is to be believed, at least. Former title-winning Chicago Sky reserve shooting guard Diamond DeShields, now with the Dallas Wings, will also partaking in the festivities.

8 p.m. CT | Jordan Rising Stars | TNT

Two ex-Bulls, Joakim Noah and Pau Gasol, will number among the coaches of the four teams competing in the Jordan Rising Stars three-game mini-tournament.

Saturday, Feb. 18

12 p.m. CT | NBA All-Star Practice Presented by AT&T | NBA TV

12 p.m. CT | NBA All-Star Media Day Presented by AT&T | NBA App

3 p.m. CT | NBA x HBCU Classic Presented by AT&T | NBA TV / TNT / ESPN2

6 p.m. CT | Commissioner Adam Silver news conference | NBA TV & NBA App

7 p.m. CT | State Farm All-Star Saturday Night | TNT

Kia Skills Challenge (first event)

(first event) Starry 3-Point Contest (second event)

(second event) AT&T Slam Dunk (third event)

Despite the Chi Slamma Jamma Bulls having some of the best dunkers in the league (including previous champs Derrick Jones Jr. and Zach LaVine), none will be participating tonight. Chicago will have zero players in the Skills Challenge or (obviously) the 3-Point Contest.

Sunday, Feb. 19

11 a.m. CT | NBA Legends Awards | NBA TV & NBA App

2 p.m. CT | NBA G League Next Up Game | NBA TV

Two-way Bulls point guard Carlik Jones is scheduled to partake in the first year of the NBA G League Next Up Game, showcasing some of the top players who have at least logged significant time in the NBAGL. Through 13 games with the Windy City Bulls during this year’s G League regular season, Jones is averaging 26.7 points on .523/.392/.830 shooting splits, 7.3 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.4 steals a night.

5 p.m. CT | All-Star Game Tip-Off Pregame Show | TNT

6:30 p.m. CT | All-Star Draft Presented by Jordan Brand | TNT

7:30 p.m. CT | 72nd NBA All-Star Game | TNT

Right now, Team LeBron is considered a -3 favorite to win. After LeBron James instantly regretted coercing Rob Pelinka to trade for Russell Westbrook last summer, he made a point to draft DeRozan onto Team LeBron in the 2022 All-Star game. Team LeBron won a 163-160 victory over Team Durant in a typically boring, zero-defense affair. So if DeRozan can play through his strained quad (no guarantee), one can assume he’ll make a repeat appearance on Team LeBron and thus, at least finally get to win something.

