Bulls vs. Bucks preview and thread: can AK-led malaise actually kill the #TNTBulls ?

Your Chicago Bulls spiritually headed into the All-Star break already, probably right after hearing their leader sigh his way through explaining inactivity, but technically there is one more game to be played before the much-needed-for-everyone week off.

Losers of 5 straight, and missing their best player, the Bulls have the second end of a back-to-back at home against the Milwaukee Bucks.

It’s not looking like a good matchup, except for one, totally nonsensical, thing.

No, not the ‘this year we’ve improved against good teams and stayed close in games’ narrative, which literally only Arturas Karnisovas believes.

It’s the return of the #TNTBulls

After nearly 6 years in hibernation, the #TNTBulls magic gets put to the test again when the Bulls — riding a 5-game losing streak — host the Bucks on Thursday evening.



Bulls have won 20 straight home games in the regular season on TNT. pic.twitter.com/GuZyxwaNdz — Cody Westerlund (@CodyWesterlund) February 16, 2023

Of course, that is a fluke too. The Bulls were actually good in some of those years, but were missing stars even during those times. Opponents do weirdly play poorly more than any ‘amped up’ performance by Chicago.

And that could happen tonight too. The Bucks are just a couple hours from a night out in Chicago and a long vacation. Will they really care?

Problem is, this Bulls team currently doesn’t care either, and stiiiiinks. So really, who is to say what can happen. It’s NBA February, these games are weird as hell and only the guy in charge of making decisions for the Bulls thinks it’s valuable evidence to gather.

Injury Report:

Beyond DeRozan, Derrick Jones and Goran Dragic remain out after missing last night. And lookee here, Alex Caruso is back out after a one-game return that featured 30 minutes, 5 points, 4 times on the ground, and 2 times grimacing and holding something.

For the Bucks, they have Giannis listed as probable. All of Khris Middleton, Bobby Portis, Pat Connaughton remain out with injury issues. Jae Crowder is still working his way back into game shape, though you wonder why that can’t be done against the Bulls?

Game Time: 6:30pm Central, TNT