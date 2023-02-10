Cash Considerations Podcast: Bulls**t

Jason and Ricky recap a brutal day of Bulls basketball, complete with another quiet trade deadline, a frustrating Arturas Karnisovas press conference and a pathetic loss to a Nets team that just overhauled its roster with the Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving blockbusters. Just what are the Bulls doing and where do they go from here? Should they just sign Russell Westbrook for the hell of it? What is the point of all this?

