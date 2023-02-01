 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cash Considerations Podcast: Bulls blow it vs. Clippers

By JayPatt
Jason and Ricky hopped on Spotify Live with Kevin Ferrigan and Stephen Noh right after the Bulls’ heartbreaking loss to the Clippers. We broke down what went wrong in a game the Bulls should have won, which has been a theme all season. We then discussed trade deadline strategy and what the front office should do as the team wallows in mediocrity.

