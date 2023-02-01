Cash Considerations Podcast: Bulls blow it vs. Clippers

Jason and Ricky hopped on Spotify Live with Kevin Ferrigan and Stephen Noh right after the Bulls’ heartbreaking loss to the Clippers. We broke down what went wrong in a game the Bulls should have won, which has been a theme all season. We then discussed trade deadline strategy and what the front office should do as the team wallows in mediocrity.
Cash Considerations: A Chicago Bulls Podcast is part of the Blue Wire Podcast Network.The pod can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts.
