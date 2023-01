Jason welcomes Kevin Ferrigan (@NBACouchside) of Dennis Podman to talk about the Bulls’ second consecutive heartbreaking loss to the Cavs, which again featured some bad officiating and also a 71-point performance from Donovan Mitchell. We then discuss where the Bulls are at as 2023 begins and what needs to come next.

