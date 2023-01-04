Bulls vs. Nets game preview and thread: can Chicago stop the Brooklyn winning streak

The Brooklyn Nets are not being talked about much, and perhaps not coincidentally are also on a 12 game win streak. While both them and the Bulls started out underwhelming, the Bulls have merely gone to ‘whelming’ while the Nets are now a half game out of the 1st seed in the conference. Maybe coaching does make a difference, as they are 23-7 under Jacque Vaughn.

Looking at this 12 game sample, unsurprisingly the Nets are first in offensive rating, and a top-10 (8th) defensive rating.

Yes, SOME of it is luck. They’ve beaten the Hornets twice, Spurs, Pistons, and Warriors (road version) once. But they’ve also taken care of some teams in the Bulls range like the Hawks, Pacers, Wizards, and Cavs. They are shooting a ridiculous 44.2% on three pointers, though are barely above the Bulls when it comes to attempts.

So we know how this goes: the Nets surge out to a huge lead, go cold and/or lay off for a bit allowing the Bulls back in the game, then the Bulls will either win or lose a close game based off of variable factors. We’ll be told this is because the Bulls are uniquely good against good teams, not that it’s just actually good teams like the Nets are bound for off nights here and there.

And we shall repeat, until the trade deadline!

Injury Report:

Bulls injured list is getting more crowded again. Javonte Green remains out with a recurrence of knee soreness that held him out of several December games. Derrick Jones is questionable due to an eye contusion. Dalen Terry somehow developed knee soreness (celebrating?) and is questionable as well. Andre Drummond is probable.

The Nets have a clean sheet, outside of Markieff Morris and Royce O’Neal being listed as probable due to illness

GameTime: 7pm Central, NBC Sports Chicago