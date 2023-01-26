Bulls vs. Hornets final score: It’s all falling apart, blown out 111-96 in Charlotte

After giving up a 20 point lead against the Pacers on Tuesday, the Bulls have now followed that up by getting blown out by the Charlotte Hornets 111-96.

While not giving up a huge lead like against the Pacers, the Bulls were up eight at the half and double digits multiple times in this game even in the third quarter. The Bulls had ample opportunities to pull away from the Hornets as Charlotte missed 17 three-point shots at one point (yes you read that right).

But it fell apart in the fourth as Chicago was outscored 34-17.

Mason Plumlee just hit a lefty pull up jumper to put the Hornets up 12 over the Bulls with 1:27 to play.



Let that sink in. pic.twitter.com/2flxTqaf8I — Will Gottlieb (@Will_Gottlieb) January 27, 2023

The Bulls shot just 40.7 percent from the field, and in a season-long problem they hit a woeful four of their 25 attempts from beyond the arc. They gave the ball away 13 times and didn’t have much ball movement either with only 16 assists on 37 made baskets. The Bulls also lost the rebounding battle 52-43. Charlotte was led by the 28 points of Terry Rozier, while Mason Plumlee and LaMelo Ball contributed with double doubles.

DeMar DeRozan was the leading scorer with 28 points but struggled overall from the floor, going just nine of 21 from the field. He did hit 10 free throws along with five assists and three rebounds. Zach LaVine played better than his game in Indiana with 18 points, but like his counterpart he didn’t have the most efficient night shooting the ball.

It was Ayo Dosunmu who had the best night of the starters in terms of shooting the basketball, going five of seven for 12 points plus four rebounds. Patrick Williams had 15 despite going one of seven from three-point land. It was a rough showing for the bench even with Billy Donovan only giving real minutes to three of his reserves who combined for just 11 points, and were outscored by the combined Hornets bench by ten.

The Bulls find themselves again at four games under .500 and continue to hover aimlessly around the last play-in spots. Things looked to be turning around with the three game winning streak and the trip to France. Three days later we are back to square one: questioning what’s next for this Bulls team. It looks like a change/shake-up is desperately needed for a squad that looks stuck in the mud. This isn’t something the team can hope they just snap out of and start playing wining basketball.

Chicago has one more game left this week as they travel to Florida to play the Orlando Magic on Saturday.