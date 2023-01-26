Cash Considerations Podcast: Bulls are who we thought they were

Jason and Ricky lament the Bulls’ disastrous collapse against the Pacers, which ruined what should have been a four-game winning streak. We discuss what went wrong and highlight Zach LaVine’s key role in the loss before diving more into LaVine’s hand injury and future with the team. We finish up with some trade deadline talk.
