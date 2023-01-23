Bulls vs. Hawks final score: Solid performance from Chicago leads to a 111-100 win

The Chicago Bulls added to their winning streak by defeating the Atlanta Hawks 111-100 and made it three victories in a row for a team trying to find any sort of momentum this season. This win against a fellow play-in contender put them up to 9th in the Eastern Conference standings.

The game started out slowly with both teams combining for 36 points in the first quarter going a combined 2/17 from three. However things picked up after that for the Bulls offensively as they scored 90 points in the final three quarters, and upped their 3 point percentage to 32.4% for the game.

A big difference was turnovers, as the Bulls only had nine while on the flip side Chicago did a fantastic job forcing Atlanta into mistakes as the Hawks gave away the ball 19 times with Trae Young ‘leading’ with six on his own in another terrible performance against the Bulls.

Stunning defense by Alex Caruso pic.twitter.com/mroAfloFDN — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) January 24, 2023

It was a very balanced scoring attack for the Bulls with six players in double figures including four starters. DeMar DeRozan once again led the way with 26 points along with six assists. It wasn’t a typical DeMar game as he went to the line just four times but he still was effective as every in getting to his spots on the floor. He also was active defensively with three steals.

Patrick Williams had one of his best games of the season with a double double of 18 points and 10 rebounds along with two makes from three. He was active on the boards and created second chance opportunities for Chicago. Williams also did a nice job moving without the basketball and it aided him in generating easy looks. We say this time and time again but if Williams can keep producing defensively, on the boards, and contribute in ways like this offensively (hitting kick out shots, cutting to the hoop, crashing the offensive glass) he can make a winning impact on this team.

Get on the glass, be active, create lanes for others.



Again, simple stuff. pic.twitter.com/kI14SBfhvB — Mark K (@mkhoops) January 24, 2023

The rest of the big three had solid if unspectacular games. Zach LaVine had 20 points on seven of 17 shooting along with six rebounds. It was a tough night for him shooting from three, going just two of seven, but he got to the rim effectively and made life difficult for Atlanta’s front court defense on those drives. Nikola Vucevic nabbed his 11th straight double double with 14 points and 17 rebounds. He was six of 14 from the field but added seven assists.

Alex Caruso had his usual super defensive plays but he contributed more points than usual tonight, as was the leading scorer off the bench with 12 points. Coby White added 10 points off the bench along with three assists, as the backcourt was a bit shorthanded with no Goran Dragic in this one.

The Hawks were overall pretty dismal. Beyond the turnovers, they were not hitting open shots and Young once again looked awful going 0/5 from three though he did finish with 21 points to lead the team. Dejounte Murray had a very good start but wound up with just 20. All that said, the Hawks did have a nice 3rd quarter and briefly took the lead, but a lot of Bulls pitched in with a good game, took back the lead, and never really gave it back.

This was another solid win for the Bulls as after their post-Paris rest they face a grueling week of basketball with four games in seven days. It was also refreshing to see Chicago close out the game without any added chaos or nerves.

Given their situation in the standings, every game is a must win especially when it comes against Eastern Conference teams. It’s a quick turnaround for the Bulls as they travel to Indiana to play the Pacers on a second game of a back to back.