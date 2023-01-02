Bulls vs. Cavaliers preview and thread: Chicago looks for first win of 2023

The Chicago Bulls will be looking to bounce back after a tough defeat on New Years Eve. After two straight wins against division rivals, they couldn’t finish off their homestand with a victory as they fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers 103-102. DeMar DeRozan’s buzzer beater fell short as the Bulls finish 2022 with a current regular season record of 16-20. They are currently in a three way tie with the Wizards and Raptors for the final play-in spot and remain a game behind Atlanta in ninth. Things have looked a bit better for the Bulls as of late in terms of effort and results.

Chicago’s pre-game scouting won’t change much if at all tonight since they are facing the exact same opponent back to back. The only change will be the venue as the game is being played in Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Cavaliers have had a much more successful season than the Bulls have so far. The addition of Donovan Mitchell has been huge for them as they find themselves fourth in the Eastern Conference at 23-14. Their win over Chicago on Saturday snapped a three game losing streak. After this contest, the Cavaliers play eight games straight against Western Conference opponents. This includes a return game to Utah for Mitchell on January 10th.

Injury Report: Tony Bradley has been ruled out due to personal reasons while Javonte Green is questionable with right knee soreness. Alex Caruso and Derrick Jones Jr. are listed as probable.

As for Cleveland, Darius Garland is doubtful with a sprained right thumb while Evan Mobley is questionable with right ankle soreness. Ricky Rubio is still out as he covers from an ACL injury while Dylan Windler and Dean Wade will miss this game as well.

Game Time: 6PM CT

TV: NBC Sports Chicago