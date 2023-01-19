Bulls vs. Pistons (in Paris!) game preview and thread

The Bulls were selected before this season to be one of the two participants of this year’s NBA Global Games series - for a contest in Paris.

And that day is today! The Bulls got several days off (probably a factor why their early season schedule was so full) and headed to France to do a lot of meet and greet stuff.

Time flies ... pic.twitter.com/rYWVGDT0uo — Bleacher Nation Bulls (@BN_Bulls) January 18, 2023

‘ambassadors’ like Bulls legend Joakim Noah and Bulls disappointment (though Pistons legend) Rip Hamilton were also on hand for the week:

From the “stuff you can’t make up” department:



40 years after his father, Yannick, won a historic French Open at Roland-Garros, Joakim Noah guarded Rip Hamilton on the famous clay court.



And of course Joakim broke out a defensive stance. pic.twitter.com/3romkp9j63 — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 18, 2023

It’s been fun tracking both the state-run media and independent outlets as they followed the team overseas.

You’d hope that such a high profile event would mean some proof of life from the Bulls front office, who’ve not addressed the media all season. Their counterparts from Detroit did so with The Athletic. But no, we instead got an Arturas Karnisovas interview with the broadcast partner that asked why his campaign has the momentum of a runaway freight train about his history playing overseas. He’s a competitive guy (sure, whatever man). There was a quote that “We’re trying to turn this around”, which at least acknowledges that this season is not going to plan.

Anyway, back to the game...the Bulls are a lot better than the Pistons, but this could get strange. The NBA has had 9 games in London previously, and I won’t bother looking up the odds for each but it certainly seems like the kind of environment where preconceived advantages are mitigated by the travel and time zone (it’ll be an 11pm tip in Paris time).

Injury Report:

DeMar DeRozan will be back! No other Bulls injuries outside of the long-term ones.

For the Pistons, Cade Cunningham is out for the season, and Marvin Bagley broke his hand a couple weeks ago and remains out. All of Jalen Duren, Cory Joseph, and Nerlens Noel are listed as questionable, with Hamidou Diallo as probable.

Game Time: 2pm Central Time, and broadcast nationally on NBA TV (locally NBC Sports Chicago)