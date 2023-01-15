Bulls vs. Warriors preview: looking to stop the losing

The Chicago Bulls haven’t won a game since their victory last week against the Utah Jazz. This most recent slide has put the Bulls at a record of 19-24, which is tied for the last play-in spot. The pressure is on Chicago to notch some wins as soon as possible with the Raptors and Wizards hot on their heels.

It was a disappointing effort on Friday night as they were outscored three out of the four quarters in a 124-113 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Once again the Bulls bad habit of poor efforts against teams they should be beating was on full display.

So if it’s truly an opposite kinda season, maybe today’s game will show a good Bulls effort? Because it won’t be an easy matchup for the Bulls with the defending champions coming to town.

The Golden State Warriors haven’t had the best start to their title defense. They are sixth in the Western Conference with a record of 21-21. Golden State recently snapped a three-game losing streak of their own with a 144-113 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. It was a balanced attack with eight different players scoring in double figures. Steph Curry has been back for a couple games now, and had 15 points in 23 minutes of action while Jordan Poole lead the way with 25. It will be two road games in three days for the Warriors so fatigue could be an issue.

Injury Report:

DeMar DeRozan is out again with the quad injury. Zach LaVine has some swelling in his right hand, but is playing today.

As for the Warriors, they will be missing JaMychal Green (lower leg infection), Andre Iguodala (right hip soreness), Jonathan Kuminga (right foot sprain), and James Wiseman (left ankle sprain).

Game Time: afternoon game, 2:30 PM CT on NBC Sports Chicago