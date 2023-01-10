Cash Considerations Podcast: DeMar DeRozan hurt as Bulls lose heartbreaker in Boston

Jason and Ricky took to Spotify Live after the Bulls nearly pulled off a big comeback against the Celtics in Boston. With DeMar DeRozan sidelined with a quad injury, Zach LaVine caught fire in the fourth quarter but couldn’t quite finish the job. We talked LaVine’s recent resurgence, Patrick Williams’ development, DeMar’s injury and if the Bulls’ recent hot stretch changes anything about what they should do ahead of the trade deadline.
