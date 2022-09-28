Cash Considerations Podcast: A bleak Lonzo Ball update before his surgery

Jason and Ricky are back with a quick emergency pod on the depressing Lonzo Ball press conference right before his knee surgery, where he said he still can’t run or jump and that he deals with pain walking up stairs. What does this all mean for Ball and the Bulls’ future? Plus, a few words on Deandre Ayton’s situation in Phoenix.

