Cash Considerations Podcast: Are the Bulls done after agreeing to deal with Goran Dragic?

The Bulls added Goran Dragic over the Fourth of July Weekend, giving them 15 guaranteed contracts. Will this be it for meaningful player movement this offseason? Jason and Ricky discuss the Bulls’ uninspiring offseason thus far while acknowledging they should still be a pretty good team with some excitement for 2022-23. We also touch on the Kevin Durant situation and offer up some words on the tragic shooting in Highland Park, Illinois.

