Cash Considerations Podcast: At least Zach LaVine is back

The Bulls re-signed Zach LaVine to a max deal, but the rest of free agency has been disappointing thus far with deals for only Andre Drummond and Derrick Jones Jr. As other teams make big moves around them, where do the Bulls stand and what else can they do? Will they actually be willing to go into the luxury tax? How will they be able to compete next season? Jason, Ricky and others discuss all of this on a special free agency episode on Spotify Live.

