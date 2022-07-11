Cash Considerations Podcast: The Summer Bulls are here

The Bulls have tipped off Summer League in Vegas, and their first two games were quite different. The first was a thrilling comeback win over the Mavs in OT, while the second was an ugly blowout loss against the Knicks. Jason and Ricky discuss these two games and the play of Summer Bulls stars Dalen Terry and Marko Simonovic.

