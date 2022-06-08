Cash Considerations Podcast: Rudy Gobert trade rumor madness

Jason and Ricky discuss the latest trade rumors involving Rudy Gobert and the Bulls. Should the Bulls actually go after Gobert? Is it worth trading Patrick Williams for him? Could these teams actually pull off a trade? We answer all this and more as we break down these rumors about one of the most polarizing players in the NBA.

