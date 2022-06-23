Bulls draft 2022 results: Chicago picks Dalen Terry

For tonight’s NBA draft, while there were rumors the Bulls were not going to make a selection in their slotted first round pick, they wound up keeping the selection, taking Dalen Terry at No. 18. Terry is a Sophomore out of the University of Arizona, alma matter of Bulls failson Michael Reinsdorf.

Following the draft on Twitter, it did seem like the Bulls pick didn’t leak as early as others. Perhaps they were working on a trade at the last minute. Ultimately, Shams was first (we keep score, don’t we folks?) with the report.

From what I read, ‘draft people’ were very upset that AJ Griffin and Tari Eason were picked in the two picks before Chicago. Me, I don’t know who anyone is, which is very therapeutic and a real time-saver!

Below are some scouting reports from our SBNation sibling sites on Terry, who (skims) looks like a wing-y wing. He turns 20 in a few weeks.

Here’s more from CHGO’s Will Gottlieb:

Terry is one of “my guys.” He’s been a late riser in the draft process, but solidified himself around the mid-20s area. But why wait? Terry is limited as a scorer, but he fits the bill as an awesome big-wing defender who can really playmake, keep the ball moving and make his teammates better.

And our pal Ricky:

Dalen Terry! I like it. Had him No. 15 on my board. 6'7 wing with a 7-foot wingspan, really good passing ability, good defensively, three-point shot is a question. Thought he was a perfect fit as a connector on a team with multiple stars. Bulls fans will love his personality, too — Ricky O'Donnell (@SBN_Ricky) June 24, 2022

Speaking to that personality:

Dalen Terry on being projected as a late first-rounder: “There’s gonna be a redraft in 10 years and it’s gonna be different.” pic.twitter.com/g8xlcprm46 — Sean Highkin (@highkin) June 15, 2022

We’ll have more on Terry as a prospect later. The Bulls do not currently hold any more picks in the 2022 draft but that can change.