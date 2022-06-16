Cash Considerations Podcast: 2022 NBA Draft Preview

Jason and Ricky are joined by Brian Schroeder (@BrianJDraft) to preview the 2022 NBA Draft, where the Bulls have the No. 18 pick. If they don’t trade the pick, there are a number of possible options for that selection, including Tari Eason, E.J. Liddell, Jalen Williams and others. We also touch on the latest Zach LaVine news, Coby White trade rumors and free agency.

