Cash Considerations Podcast: Bulls 2021-22 exit interviews

some notable things to come from them

By JayPatt
ason and Ricky discuss the Bulls’ exit interviews after the 2021-22 season, highlighting Arturas Karnisovas, Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball. What should we expect from this offseason after AK stressed “continuity?” Is there reason to worry about LaVine leaving in free agency after his eye-opening comments? What’s going on with Ball’s knee problems? The answers to these questions will shape the summer in Chicago.

Cash Considerations: A Chicago Bulls Podcast is part of the Blue Wire Podcast Network.

