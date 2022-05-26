Cash Considerations Podcast: Zach LaVine free agency rumors and NBA Draft Combine recap

After congratulating DeMar DeRozan and Ayo Dosunmu for their season honors, Jason and Ricky discuss some of the rumblings surrounding Zach LaVine and his free agency, including the chatter that there may be issues with him playing second fiddle to DeRozan. Is there reason to worry? We then wrap up with some NBA Draft talk after Ricky attended the combine in Chicago.

Cash Considerations: A Chicago Bulls Podcast is part of the Blue Wire Podcast Network.The pod can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts.