Cash Considerations Podcast: Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine injury updates

Jason and Ricky discuss the concern surrounding Lonzo Ball’s ongoing knee problems and what it means for this offseason. We then talk about Zach LaVine needing surgery and if that will impact his free agency at all. We wrap up with a look at the pair of Game 7s and some thoughts on the Bulls going after Deandre Ayton.

