Bulls vs. Hornets game preview and live open thread: they shouldn’t try, but will they?

The Bulls are more or less locked in to the 6th seed after last night’s Raptors win:

Raptors beat 76ers, take 2-game lead over Bulls for 5th seed with two to play. Bulls own tiebreak.



Bulls would have to win out, beating Hornets at home and Timberwolves on road. And Raptors would have to lose out, to Rockets at home and Knicks on road.



Or else Bulls finish 6th. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) April 8, 2022

All the more reason for the Bulls to rest several players and heal up before the first round of the playoffs next weekend.

Instead, in pursuit of ‘rhythm’ (though Alex Caruso sat out), the Bulls just looked to be outclassed against a possible first-round opponent again.

Bulls getting wrecked. Celtics have 20 assists on 26 made FGs. Shooting 58/50/60.



I don’t see the value in playing the starters at this point. They’re not building right now. If anything its more demoralizing to be losing like this — Will Gottlieb (@wontgottlieb) April 7, 2022

EVEN MORE reason not to try these last two games.

Instead, I see in today’s injury report that Caruso is ‘questionable’ while LaVine is ‘probable’. Will a win over the Hornets, a team who is trying (though Gordon Hayward is out) but we know they’re better than, mean anything? I doubt it!

Hopefully there is an injury update when we get closer to game time.

Game Time: 7pm CDT, NBC Sports Chicago