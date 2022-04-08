 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bulls vs. Hornets game preview and live open thread: they shouldn’t try, but will they?

only question is who’s resting

NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Chicago Bulls Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Bulls are more or less locked in to the 6th seed after last night’s Raptors win:

All the more reason for the Bulls to rest several players and heal up before the first round of the playoffs next weekend.

Instead, in pursuit of ‘rhythm’ (though Alex Caruso sat out), the Bulls just looked to be outclassed against a possible first-round opponent again.

EVEN MORE reason not to try these last two games.

Instead, I see in today’s injury report that Caruso is ‘questionable’ while LaVine is ‘probable’. Will a win over the Hornets, a team who is trying (though Gordon Hayward is out) but we know they’re better than, mean anything? I doubt it!

Hopefully there is an injury update when we get closer to game time.

Game Time: 7pm CDT, NBC Sports Chicago

