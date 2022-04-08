Cash Considerations Podcast: Bulls stumbling down the home stretch

Jason and Ricky are joined by CHGO’s Will Gottlieb after another ugly Bulls loss, this time to the Celtics on the second of a back-to-back. We discuss everything that’s going wrong with the team coming down the home stretch and into the playoffs while also trying to keep perspective on what has mostly been a successful season. We also look ahead at potential playoff matchups and try to figure out a path for the Bulls to have a chance.

Cash Considerations: A Chicago Bulls Podcast is part of the Blue Wire Podcast Network.The pod can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts.