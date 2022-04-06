Cash Considerations Podcast: Bulls double lose, but they’re in the playoffs

Jason and Ricky went live on Spotify Greenroom to talk about the Bulls clinching their first playoff berth since 2017, which came on a night in which Lonzo Ball was effectively ruled out for the season and the team got smoked again by the Bucks. We discussed Ball’s injury, another ugly loss to Milwaukee and the current state of the franchise heading into the playoffs and beyond.
