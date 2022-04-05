Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks Preview and thread: down the stretch we go

Chicago Bulls (45-33) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (48-30)

The Chicago Bulls are going to make the playoffs and right now they have two options.

The first one is entering the playoffs with their tails tucked between their legs and their confidence rocked to oblivion. Right now the Bulls are on this path. Frankly, the last two months of the season have been a living hell. Even as some of their key players have returned to the lineups, the Bulls have continued to lose games.

The Bulls can’t beat good teams right now, are 4-6 in their last 10 games, and at least on paper look like they are going to fall in like five games at best against any team they would draw in the first round.

But this doesn’t have to be the Bulls narrative. The second option is to finish the season strong, get some confidence-boosting wins, and go into the playoffs with some swagger.

The Milwaukee Bucks are in an air-tight race for the first through fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. Meaning, the Bulls will probably get their best shot in the game tonight. The Bulls turn around on Wednesday and play the Boston Celtics in what could be a preview of a first-round playoff matchup for the Bulls.

Then it’s off to play the Minnesota Timberwolves and Charlotte Hornets who are both above .500 and in playoff position in their respective conferences

Finishing off the season 1-3 or 0-4 may not only have bad effects on the Bulls playoff positioning (finishing in a play-in game position is still within the realm of possibilities), but a dire effect on the Bulls psyche as they approach the playoffs.

The Bulls need to flip the script, start playing good basketball again, and finish the rest of the season 3-1 or 4-0.

Their chances in the playoffs may depend on it.

Injury Report

Zach LaVine is sitting out this one, with this worrisome bit from Billy Donovan:

Sounds like this is more than a precautionary measure. Donovan said LaVine didn't feel great this AM, sat out shootaround



Medical didn't leave impression it will be multiple-game absence, but Donovan added he's unsure of LaVine's status vs. BOS. Basically remains day-to-day https://t.co/1k94hvFGHU — Rob Schaefer (@rob_schaef) April 5, 2022

Game Time: 7pm CDT, ESPN