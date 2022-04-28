Cash Considerations Podcast: This is the end

Jason and Ricky went live on Spotify Live to discuss the Bulls’ season-ending loss to the Bucks in Game 5. The Bulls had no chance from the start while playing so shorthanded, but the series and back half of the season as a whole showed they still have a lot of work to do to compete with the top-tier teams. Even so, it was a fun season in Chicago and a step in the right direction after so much misery. Now comes the hard part of taking yet another step. What comes next for the Bulls?

