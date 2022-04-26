Cash Considerations Podcast: Bulls on the brink

Jason and Ricky discuss the Bulls getting punked again by the Bucks in Game 4 at the United Center, putting them on the brink with a 3-1 deficit. We analyze what went wrong again, the roster’s shortcomings and ultimately accept their fate against the defending champions while trying to remain optimistic about the future.

NOTE: This was recorded before Zach LaVine went into health and safety protocols.

